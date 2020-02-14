Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.59-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.26. The stock had a trading volume of 113,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,622. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $130.77 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from to in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.30.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

