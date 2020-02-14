Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.15-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.775-12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.15-7.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.23. 119,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,622. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $130.77 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.69.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.