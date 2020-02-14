IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 89,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 119.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $42.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

