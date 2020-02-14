Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. 2,551,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 1.97. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

