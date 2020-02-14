iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.16 and last traded at $101.10, 1,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 189,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41.

