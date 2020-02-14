iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,357 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 11.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $103,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,135,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600,627. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

