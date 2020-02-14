iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Position Reduced by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 1.7% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $125.23. 11,188 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.01. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

