iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.23. 1,985,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,840. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $339.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

