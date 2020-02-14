iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Trading Down 2.8%

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) shares fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72, 109,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 270,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

About iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT)

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.