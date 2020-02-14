iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $338,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $871,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,317,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SIZE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.53. 444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $100.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.