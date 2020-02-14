iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $167.37. 1,085,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,805,160. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

