iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 566,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,679,000 after acquiring an additional 132,371 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $110.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

