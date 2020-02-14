iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.56. The company had a trading volume of 337,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

