iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.60. 29,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $119.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

