iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,370,000 after acquiring an additional 336,565 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,968,000 after buying an additional 64,880 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,981,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,485,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,806,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,794,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after buying an additional 499,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1638 dividend. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.