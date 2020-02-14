Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Announces Earnings Results

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

Shares of Israel Chemicals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.11. 133,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,686. Israel Chemicals has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.