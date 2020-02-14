Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Up 15.5%

Shares of Itafos (CVE:IFOS) shot up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, 1,350 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on Itafos and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

