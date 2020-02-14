Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 20,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITUB. UBS Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 233,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,751,314. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Itau Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

