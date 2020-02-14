J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:MAYS remained flat at $$34.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. J.W. Mays has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 million, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

