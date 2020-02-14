J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:MAYS remained flat at $$34.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. J.W. Mays has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 million, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.
About J.W. Mays
