Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $972,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,783 shares of company stock worth $9,529,913 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jabil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. 1,137,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,927. Jabil has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

