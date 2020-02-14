Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has $102.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $91.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.25. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $30,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,941.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

