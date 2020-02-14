Jamie Samath Sells 1,492 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83.

On Friday, December 6th, Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75.

Shares of ISRG traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $600.35. The stock had a trading volume of 753,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,040. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $588.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $85,651,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $70,767,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

