Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LCI Industries’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LCII. Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LCI Industries stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $73.34 and a 52-week high of $115.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 72.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.