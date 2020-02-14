Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,319.76.
AMZN stock traded down $16.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,133.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,547. The firm has a market cap of $1,062.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,921.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.92.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 74,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $136,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,737,866,000 after purchasing an additional 89,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 127,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
