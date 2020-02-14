Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,319.76.

AMZN stock traded down $16.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,133.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,547. The firm has a market cap of $1,062.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,921.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 74,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $136,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,737,866,000 after purchasing an additional 89,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 127,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

