Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Jeld-Wen posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jeld-Wen.
JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.
JELD stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 668,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jeld-Wen (JELD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.