Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Jeld-Wen posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jeld-Wen.

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 668,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

