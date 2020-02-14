JFG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 14.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $155.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

