Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Johnson Controls International worth $102,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,526. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

