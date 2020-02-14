Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $26.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,408 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 17.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

