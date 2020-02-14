Johnson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

SCZ opened at $61.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15.

