Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Outdoors Inc. is a leading global outdoor recreation company that turns ideas into adventure with innovative, top-quality products. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft, Marine Electronics, Diving and Outdoor Equipment. Johnson Outdoors’ familiar brands include, among others: Old Town canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak and Necky kayaks; Lendal paddles; Escape electric boats; Minn Kota motors; Cannon downriggers; Humminbird, Bottom Line and Fishin’ Buddy fishfinders; Scubapro and UWATEC dive equipment; Silva compasses and digital instruments; and Eureka! tents. “

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

JOUT stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,158. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $738.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.