Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.51

Shares of Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.51 and traded as high as $216.95. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at $213.50, with a volume of 817,399 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 204.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 182.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

