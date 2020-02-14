JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €59.40 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €59.40 ($69.07) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.83 ($64.92).

Shares of FRA:FRE traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting €48.63 ($56.55). 513,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.48. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

