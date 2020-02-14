JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $137.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $432.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

