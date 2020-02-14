JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.70 ($5.47) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.23 ($4.92).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

