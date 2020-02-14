JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $147.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.20.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.85 on Monday, reaching $158.62. The company had a trading volume of 117,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day moving average is $155.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,573,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

