Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $103,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PUB stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $512.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUB. BidaskClub cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 44,840 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

