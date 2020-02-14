JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.20

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 3932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

