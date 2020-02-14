Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8,300.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and last traded at GBX 7,965 ($104.78), with a volume of 246104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,605 ($100.04).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £105 ($138.12) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

