Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $107.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

KAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Kadant to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.12. 481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,870. Kadant has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $359,630.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $221,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,736.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,391 shares of company stock worth $6,091,881. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kadant by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kadant by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kadant by 59.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

