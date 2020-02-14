Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $153-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.61 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Kadant to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sidoti decreased their price target on Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $95.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $359,630.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 96,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $421,522.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,112.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,391 shares of company stock worth $6,091,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

