Keller Group (LON:KLR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 776 ($10.21).

KLR opened at GBX 886 ($11.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38. Keller Group has a 52-week low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 898.61 ($11.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 816.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 668.54. The company has a market cap of $627.01 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86.

In other news, insider Venu Raju bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £306,500 ($403,183.37).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

