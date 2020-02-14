Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining from robust organic sales trend. During the fourth quarter, organic sales improved 2.7%, backed by improved price realization and product mix. Also, it has been benefitting from strong brand portfolio, supported by prudent buyouts and presence in emerging markets. However, Kellogg’s fourth-quarter results were hurt by the divestiture of the cookies, fruit snacks, pie crusts and ice-cream cones businesses. Sales fell year on year. For 2020, management expects the divestiture to adversely impact sales by almost 4%. The same is also likely to exert pressure on earnings. Apart from this, rising input costs and currency volatility are threats. Further, macroeconomic challenges in Latin America are a concern.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on K. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NYSE:K traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $67.71. 1,540,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $6,519,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

