Kelly Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.50.

KELYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

