Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $670.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,873.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

