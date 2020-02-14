Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.09

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

KELYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $665.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.