Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFFB stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 1,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

