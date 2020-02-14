KeyCorp Comments on Computer Programs & Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPSI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the third quarter valued at $124,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

