Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 10,877 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.