Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

