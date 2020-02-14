Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 132.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,420. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

